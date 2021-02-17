The parents of a 14-year-old girl who was shot and critically injured in North York last week are speaking out as their daughter continues to recover in hospital.

The shooting occurred inside an apartment building at 25 Stong Court, in the area of Jane Street and Finch Avenue, just before 3 a.m. on Friday.

Officers found a teenage girl, who has since been identified by her family as Alyssa Driscoll, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and rushed her to hospital in life-threatening condition.

On Wednesday, Driscoll's parents said she is awake and recovering.

"She's a warrior," Brandon, Driscoll's father, told CTV News Toronto. "I thank God. It's a miracle."

Brandon was sleeping in his room at their apartment unit at the time of the shooting.

"And then I heard a gunshot and rushed immediately, and I squeezed her head so hard until the ambulance came," he said. That's what saved her life, the paramedics and doctors said."

Brandon described his daughter as lovable, funny, and friendly. He said his daughter is making progress in her recovering and is now out of the ICU.

"Her left side is weak, and she is going to need a lot of medical attention," Brandon said.

Speaking separately to CTV News Toronto, Driscoll's mom, who only wished to be identified as Vanessa, said her daughter is a sweet girl who would do anything for her sisters.

She also issued a statement, saying she is “devastated” and that there should not have been any weapons in the apartment.

Police have said that they are looking to speak with several young people who were in the apartment at the time of the incident. They are also looking into the possibility that the shooting was an accident.

Brandon said he can't comment right now when asked about the gun and who else was in the apartment that night.

"The last couple of days have been hell, not knowing how or if Alyssa was going to pull through this horrible ordeal," Vanessa said.

"It's all unacceptable. No child should be in that situation."

--- with files from CTV News Toronto’s Beth Macdonell