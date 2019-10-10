

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





‘Walk-in’ demonstrations were held across Ontario this morning to protest the province’s cuts to education.

Parents, students, and education workers in Toronto joined rallies at various locations across the city, including one protest outside Broadview Station.

Holding signs condemning the Ford government’s cuts, participants trekked from the subway station to public schools in the area.

DEMONSTRATIONS:

City of Toronto

- reports of numerous demonstrations out front of schools by students, parents & staff members

- reminding motorists to please use caution when driving in school zone areas

- possible delays around school zones/routes

- #DriveSafe

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 10, 2019

“Really this is a celebration of public education. We all know our children are our greatest investment,” said Joy Lachica, the president of the Elementary Teachers of Toronto.

“We just have solidarity and we are building our mass to tell this government that cuts hurt kids and we don’t want cuts to education. We’ve built such a world-class education system in Ontario and we can’t afford to see deterioration to that wonderful education system by cuts.”

The province’s Financial Accountability Office previously found that there will be approximately 10,000 fewer teachers in Ontario school over the next five years due the Ford government’s decision to increase class sizes, a move the province says will save $2.8 billion.

“There are programs that have been cut that support our students that learn differently. We want to see students at risk, students that have different learning styles receive the support that they need,” Lachica said.

“We need resources. We need staffing in classrooms to provide that.”

This is the second time organizers have held 'walk-in' protests to speak out against cuts.

"We had a great turn out in June," said Alison Kearns, a parent and organizer of the east-end rally. "It was lots of fun, a way for the kids to get involved and show their support for the teachers (and) protest against the education cuts, and a way for parents to do the same."