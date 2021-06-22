The Parole Board of Canada has denied murderer and rapist Paul Bernardo parole for the second time in three years, citing a "high risk" for re-offending.

A parole hearing was held for the notorious killer on Tuesday and after less than an hour of deliberations, panel members denied Bernardo both full and day parole for the second time since he became eligible to apply.

"While you have participated in programming, your understanding and insight remains limited and as a result, we concur with the assessments you remain to be a high risk for sexual re-offending," parole board panellist Maureen Gauci said when delivering the decision.

Bernardo, who has been deemed a dangerous offender, has been in prison since 1995 after he was convicted of first-degree murder in the deaths of 14-year old Leslie Mahaffy and 15-year-old Kristen French, two teens he kidnapped and tortured near St. Catharines, Ont. Much of his time in prison has been spent in protective custody.

Mahaffy was abducted by Bernardo and his former wife Karla Homolka on June 14, 1991 and the teen's body was discovered encased in cement in a lake near St. Catharines two weeks later. French was kidnapped and murdered nearly a year later in April 1992.

Homolka, who served 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter, was released in 2005.

In victim impact statements provided to the court on Tuesday, the families of the two teens argued that Bernardo is a sexual sadist who should never be released from prison.

“We have had to accept what happened to our precious daughter, but what we cannot and will not accept is the possibility of this happening to another innocent girl by the same perpetrator,” French’s parents Doug and Donna said in their statement to the court.

“A psychopath must never be allowed in a position where he can repeat his atrocities.”

'The pain is a life sentence'

The couple said it has been a “painful and difficult process” to have to prepare yet another victim impact statement just two and a half years after Bernardo’s last parole hearing.

“It has taken all these years for us to deal with all the details of Kristen’s abduction, forceful confinement and murder; it’s been an agonizing time to accept all that she had to endure,” they wrote

“For those who say that time heals, they don’t know the excruciating pain that comes from such a horrific loss. Time doesn’t heal the pain; the pain is a life sentence.”

The Mahaffy family expressed frustration that they are being forced to relive the trauma every few years.

"We so hoped to find peace but because of Bernardo’s brutal actions and his pornographic video taping of his sadistic violence, multiple trials and appeals and legal actions have been endured by us, never forgetting that what we have endured for decades could never compare to what Leslie endured," the victim impact statement read.

“Since the last parole hearing in October 2018, we have tried to forget about this dangerous offender’s existence and enjoy and remember everything about Leslie’s short and previous life. Yet once again, Bernardo’s desires are inflicted on us as he inserts himself into our lives again, forcing his horrors and terrifying memories upon us. It takes time for us to heal after and before each parole hearing.”

They argued that these hearings should be held five years apart “at a minimum.”

“The unnecessary re-victimization must stop,” they said.

“We would like to be free from worrying about the wretched possibility that Bernardo might escape the consequences of his actions, not only with respect to Leslie and Kristen, but also the many other victims of Bernardo’s brutally sadistic and violent rapes.”

Speaking at the hearing, Bernardo said he has “a lot of empathy” for his victims and added that his violent actions were “out of entitlement.”

He told the parole board that at the time of his crimes, he saw women as "lesser than men" and "as sex objects."

"I didn't see them as equal people with feelings and emotions. I didn't have empathy," he said.

He added that he believes Homolka was his victim and she would not have offended it weren't for him.

"I believe I ruined her life," he said.

Bernardo, who is also known as the "Scarborough rapist," previously admitted to raping 14 other women and was also convicted in the 1990 death of Homolka's 15-year-old sister, Tammy, who died after Homolka and Bernardo drugged and sexually assaulted her.

Bernardo claimed he has "stopped all deviant sexual thoughts" and said Tuesday that he believes "without a doubt" he is a low-risk for re-offending, an assertion his parole officer denied.

Bernardo’s parole officer said Tuesday that he would not recommend full or day parole as Bernardo had not made any progress in mitigating his risk for re-offending.

Bernardo was swiftly denied parole at his last hearing in the fall of 2018 where it took panel members only 30 minutes to deliberate.