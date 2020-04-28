

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A parole hearing will be held today for convicted drunk driver Marco Muzzo.

It is Muzzo’s second parole hearing since being sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection with the 2015 collision in Vaughan that claimed the lives of siblings Daniel Neville-Lake, 9, Harrison Neville-Lake, 5, Milly Neville-Lake, 2, and their 65-year-old grandfather Gary Neville. The children’s grandmother and great-grandmother were also seriously injured in the crash.

The Parole Board of Canada had initially said that today’s hearing at Beavercreek Minimum Security Institution in Gravenhurst would go ahead without victim impact statements amid the COVID-19 pandemic but it reversed its decision following weeks of advocacy by the children’s mother Jennifer Neville-Lake.

The board now says that it has made “technological and procedural enhancements” in order to provide victims the ability to participate at hearings via telephone.

Muzzo previously pleaded guilty to four counts of impaired driving causing death and two counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm in connection with the 2015 crash, which occurred as he was returning from Pearson International Airport following a bachelor party in Miami.

At his first hearing on Nov. 7, 2018, Muzzo was denied both day parole and full parole.

The board stated in its decision at the time that Muzzo had “sabotaged” his rehabilitation by “severely underestimating” his problems with alcohol and failing to seek help while behind bars.