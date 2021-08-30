The Liberals, Conservatives and, yes, even the NDP, have their sights on a number – 170. That is how many seats are needed to form a majority government. An important way to get to that magic number is through Ontario with its 121 seats. As in every election each party lasers in on ridings across the country it thinks it can pick up to get to their 170 goal. And so it was today.

That calculation brought Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole to King City this morning. In 2019 the Liberals won in King-Vaughan but it was close. The Conservative candidate, Anna Roberts lost by 1,177 votes. Roberts is back for a rematch against the Liberal Deb Schulte. The Conservatives must turn seats like this one to win on Sept. 20.

O’Toole’s promised to ban puppy mills and he said a Conservative government “will put in place a long overdue national ban on cosmetic testing on animals.”

O’Toole spent the day in the GTA with an evening campaign event in Markham-Thornhill, another Liberal held-riding, but one which will be much harder for the Conservatives to win.

Jagmeet Singh also campaigned in Ontario to open week three. In 2019 the NDP placed third in most of the Ottawa area ridings. But in Ottawa Centre the NDP managed to place second. Liberal Cabinet Minister Catherine McKenna is not running for re-election in the riding. Before McKenna’s win in 2015 the riding was an NDP hold for 10 years. So this is a riding the NDP just might be able to take back.

Singh said an NDP government will close tax loopholes. Singh said the Liberal government has failed to hold “super rich” Canadians to account. “There has not been a single conviction in six years for tax evasion,” Singh said.

Right after his media availability Singh flew out to campaign on Vancouver Island in one of the two ridings held by the Green Party.

One reason the Liberals failed to win a majority in 2019 was the strong showing of the Bloc Quebecois in Quebec. The Liberals lost a handful of seats there two years ago and need to pick up seats to win a majority. So the Liberals held Trudeau’s first event of the week in the riding of Shefford. In 2019 the Bloc Quebecois edged out the Liberals by less than 1,000 votes. Former Liberal MP, Pierre Breton, is running again to try to take it back.

Trudeau knows climate change and the environment are important issues in Quebec so he promised to build on his government’s efforts to protect Canada’s rivers, lakes and oceans. Trudeau then flew to Iqaluit for a short campaign stop in Nunavut. This is an open riding, won by the NDP in 2019, and another one the Liberals want back.

So much for the daily tactics.

The big campaign event this week will be in Quebec. The party leaders will all be making their way to Quebec for the first TV leaders’ debate on Thursday evening. (There are two French TV debates, the second one will be next week.)

Dimitri Soudas was Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s Director of Communications. Soudas says the TVA debate is a key moment in Quebec federal elections. Soudas’ early prediction is that the Liberals “could make gains” in the province. The debate will be O’Toole’s first debate and for many Quebecers it will be their introduction to the Conservative leader. The Conservatives hold 10 seats in Quebec and O’Toole has had a good first two weeks. Expectations were low for the Conservative Leader but in the TVA debate O’Toole’s French should be good enough to give him a chance to be a factor.

The other thing to watch for is that missing Liberal Party platform. Trudeau was asked today when it will be released and promised Canadians will see it “in the coming days.” I’ll go out, way out, on a short limb and say it will be out before that French debate on Thursday night.