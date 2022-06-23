Parts of Yonge Street and Highway 401 have been shut down in North York because of concerns over a burning communications tower.

Toronto police said the fire was reported just before 9 a.m. and they subsequently closed down roads in the area due to the possibility that the tower might collapse on the highway or road.

Yonge Street is currently closed both ways in the area. The OPP have also shut down the westbound collector lanes of Highway 401, as well as the westbound on-ramp.

It is not your clear how the fire started.