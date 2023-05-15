Passengers on one of Canada’s Wonderland’s rollercoasters were stuck onboard for about 45 minutes last week.

On May 10, at 4:30 p.m., thrill seekers aboard Flight Deck– formerly known as Top Gun and is an inverted, looping coaster that simulates F-14 fighter jet movements – were stuck at the top of the coaster’s lift hill.

“The park’s maintenance team inspected the ride, got the train moving and guests were unloaded safely by 5:15 p.m.,” director of communications Grace Peacock confirmed to CTV News Toronto in a statement.

No injuries were reported, Peacock adds, and the ride is back up and running normally.

In a TikTok video shared a day after the incident, riders on board Flight Deck can be seen stuck at the top, legs dangling, and waving to the onlookers down below. The train can be seen inching further up the lift hill before proceeding as normal.

There are a number of reasons why rides can come to a halt at Canada’s Wonderland, and the amusement park broils it down to safety.

Roller coasters and other attractions can abruptly stop if its control system senses an unexpected condition, if there is bad weather, or if the ride operator chooses to stop the ride, like if a guest is seen taking out their phone.

The amusement park says all of its rides are inspected daily by staff, and are annually inspected by the Technical Standards and Safety Authority.