Paul Bernardo charged with possession of weapon in prison
Paul Bernardo is shown sitting in the back of a police cruiser as he leaves a hearing in St.Catharines, Ont., in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com
Published Friday, April 13, 2018 10:07AM EDT
Convicted killer Paul Bernardo appeared via video link from his prison in Millhaven, Ont. this morning where he was charged with one count of possession of a weapon.
According to court documents obtained by CTV News Toronto, Bernardo is accused of possessing a homemade shank composed of a screw and a pen for a handle, allegedly for the purpose of committing an offence.
The offence date listed in the court documents is February 9, 2018.
Bernardo appeared briefly on the video screen in a courtroom in Napanee, Ont. which is about about 25 kilometres away from Millhaven.
He was wearing a blue T-shirt with dirty blonde hair piled atop his head.
According to a CTV News Toronto reporter inside the courtroom at the time, Bernardo was smiling and laughing at someone off camera, presumably a prison guard, as he waited for court to begin.
The hearing lasted a brief few minutes and Bernardo reportedly smiled and nodded, thanking Justice Geoffrey Griffin.
Griffin informed Bernardo that his lawyer asked that the matter be put over until May 18 at 9:30 a.m.
Bernardo is serving a life sentence for the kidnapping, tortures and murders of 14-year-old Leslie Mahaffy and 15-year-old Kristen French 1991 and 1992, respectively.
He became eligible for day parole last year.