

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





Convicted killer Paul Bernardo appeared via video link from his prison in Millhaven, Ont. this morning where he was charged with one count of possession of a weapon.

According to court documents obtained by CTV News Toronto, Bernardo is accused of possessing a homemade shank composed of a screw and a pen for a handle, allegedly for the purpose of committing an offence.

The offence date listed in the court documents is February 9, 2018.

Bernardo appeared briefly on the video screen in a courtroom in Napanee, Ont. which is about about 25 kilometres away from Millhaven.

He was wearing a blue T-shirt with dirty blonde hair piled atop his head.

According to a CTV News Toronto reporter inside the courtroom at the time, Bernardo was smiling and laughing at someone off camera, presumably a prison guard, as he waited for court to begin.

The hearing lasted a brief few minutes and Bernardo reportedly smiled and nodded, thanking Justice Geoffrey Griffin.

Griffin informed Bernardo that his lawyer asked that the matter be put over until May 18 at 9:30 a.m.

Bernardo is serving a life sentence for the kidnapping, tortures and murders of 14-year-old Leslie Mahaffy and 15-year-old Kristen French 1991 and 1992, respectively.

He became eligible for day parole last year.