Toronto Pearson International Airport cancelled hundreds of flights on Wednesday as a heavy snow the city.

The airport said 25.8 per cent of their departing flights have been cancelled, as of their latest update at around 5:45 p.m. About 26 per cent of their arriving flights have been cancelled, too.

In total, 106 departures and 106 arrivals have been cancelled. Looking ahead into the evening, dozens of more cancellations and delays are set to be added to the growing list as the blanket of snow builds up to 20 cm.

Toronto Pearson is asking passengers to check their flight statuses on the airport’s website or with their airline before heading to the airport.

“Delays are possible as our ground crews work hard in these challenging conditions to ensure the safety of all passengers,” Toronto Pearson tweeted on Wednesday afternoon.

Since a travel advisory is in effect across southern Ontario, Air Canada said travellers are permitted to make flight changes.

The significant snowfall is expected to stretch into Thursday’s forecast with periods of snow tapering into flurries by the morning.