Toronto Pearson Airport issued a statement on Saturday instructing travellers to arrive early due to a planned anti-mask protest.

The protest was slated to take place outside Terminal 3 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., according to the airport.

“We do not expect any significant operational impacts, but we kindly ask that passengers scheduled to depart from Terminal 3 give themselves plenty of time by arriving early,” the airport tweeted Saturday morning.

When reached for comment, the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) told CTV News Toronto that they are "monitoring the situation closely with the health and safety of passengers and employees as [their] top priority."

"Our security team has been in contact with the organizers of the demonstration to better understand their intent, which is to stay outside the terminals on the publicly accessible areas of the airport," Robin Smith, spokesperson for the GTAA, said.

The GTAA also named a group called 'Rise Up Durham' as the organizers of the protest.

Peel Regional Police confirmed to CTV News Toronto Saturday that they will be present at the protest "to ensure the safety of all involved."

In accordance with public health measures, Toronto Pearson is currently requiring that all passengers and airport employees wear masks within the airport, except for children under the age of two or when eating and drinking.