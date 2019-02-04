

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by multiple vehicles in Scarborough’s L'Amoreaux neighbourhood.

It happened in the area of Warden and McNicoll avenues shortly after 7 p.m.

Toronto police received several 911 calls about a pedestrian who was struck by at least two vehicles.

Police said a third vehicle may also have struck the man. Only one of the vehicles involved remained at the scene.

Paramedics rushed the man to hospital with extensive head injuries, police said.

Local roads have been closed in the area as police investigate.

In a separate incident that occurred as police were investigating the call about the pedestrian, a police vehicle was struck by another vehicle that drove through the police tape at the scene.

Police said the cruiser was T-boned by the other vehicle. One officer was subsequently taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The female driver of the other vehicle was taken into custody at the scene.