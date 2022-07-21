Pedestrian critically injured in 2-car Scarborough crash
Published Thursday, July 21, 2022 3:40PM EDT
A pedestrian is in critical condition, possibly pinned beneath a car after a collision in Scarborough on Thursday afternoon.
Toronto police say they were called to the corner of Warden Avenue and Comstock Road at 3:11 p.m. for a report of a collision.
They arrived to find one of the two vehicles involved left the roadway, struck a passing pedestrian, pinning him beneath a vehicle.
Paramedics said they were called to the scene and were assisting the man under the vehicle.
A tow truck driver was also helping the man.
Police said the intersection was closed to allow for a rescue.