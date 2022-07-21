A pedestrian is in critical condition, possibly pinned beneath a car after a collision in Scarborough on Thursday afternoon.

Toronto police say they were called to the corner of Warden Avenue and Comstock Road at 3:11 p.m. for a report of a collision.

They arrived to find one of the two vehicles involved left the roadway, struck a passing pedestrian, pinning him beneath a vehicle.

Paramedics said they were called to the scene and were assisting the man under the vehicle.

A tow truck driver was also helping the man.

Police said the intersection was closed to allow for a rescue.