

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man believed to be in his 20s was rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in Mississauga Wednesday.

It happened at around 2 p.m. outside of Dixie Outlet Mall, in the area of South Service Road and Haig Boulevard, Peel Regional Police said.

Peel Paramedic Services said they transported the young man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle involved did not remain at the scene, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the incident happened in the parking lot or on the street.

Police are investigating.