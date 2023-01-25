Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke
A Toronto police cruiser is seen here in this undated photo. (Courtesy: Simon Sheehan)
Share:
Published Wednesday, January 25, 2023 7:37AM EST
A pedestrian has died from their injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke late last night.
Toronto police said it happened at The Westway and Wincott Drive, east of Kipling Avenue, shortly before midnight.
The victim was transported to hospital via emergency run, where they later died of their injuries, police said.
No other details have been released so far.
Traffic Services is investigating.