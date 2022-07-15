A male pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga’s Port Credit neighbourhood on Friday afternoon.

It happened on Lakeshore Road at Elmwood Avenue at around 2 p.m.

Police say that the driver involved in the collision remained on scene.

Lakeshore Road is currently closed between Elmwood and Oak avenues as police investigate at the scene.

The Peel Regional Police Major Collision Bureau has also been notified.