

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A male pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious head injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough.

It happened at around 9:05 a.m. near Warden Avenue and Bamburgh Circle, which is just south of Steeles Avenue.

Police say that the victim is believed to be in his 80s.

Warden Avenue is currently closed in both directions between Bamburgh Circle to the north and Bamburgh Circle to the south as police investigate at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear.