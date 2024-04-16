Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Richmond Hill
Police are on the scene of a collision in Richmond Hill that sent a pedestrian to a hospital on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.
A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Richmond Hill Tuesday evening.
York Regional Police said the collision occurred on Elgin Mills Road, east of Bathurst Street, shortly before 9:20 p.m.
A vehicle was travelling west when it hit the female pedestrian, police said. She was taken to a trauma centre.
Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.