Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Brampton, police say
Published Wednesday, March 22, 2023 4:49PM EDT
A pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton on Wednesday afternoon.
It happened near Main Street and Williams Parkway at around 2:45 p.m.
Police say that the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.
Main Street is closed between Williams Parkway and Brickyard Way ass a result of the police investigation.
More to come…