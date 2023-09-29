A woman has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries in the aftermath of a collision in Scarborough on Friday morning.

Police say the collision occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m. The pedestrian, an adult woman, was allegedly struck by the vehicle, the driver of which remained on scene following the crash.

The pedestrian's injuries are reportedly life-threatening. She remains in a trauma centre.

Kingston Road is closed at Claremore Avenue in both directions while officers investigate.