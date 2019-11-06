

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A pedestrian was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Vaughan.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Rutherford Road between Highway 400 and Jane Street for a collision.

York Regional Police said one person has been taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

The person's condition was later upgraded to serious.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Police said the road is expected to be closed for several hours.