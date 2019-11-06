Pedestrian in serious condition after being struck by vehicle in Vaughan
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, November 6, 2019 7:40PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 6, 2019 8:20PM EST
A pedestrian was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Vaughan.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Rutherford Road between Highway 400 and Jane Street for a collision.
York Regional Police said one person has been taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
The person's condition was later upgraded to serious.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
Police said the road is expected to be closed for several hours.