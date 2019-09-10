Pedestrian rushed to hospital via emergency run after being hit by vehicle near York U.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, September 10, 2019 8:25AM EDT
A female pedestrian was rushed to hospital via emergency run after being struck by a vehicle near the campus of York University, police say.
It happened near Four Winds Drive and Sentinel Road at around 7:45 a.m.
Paramedics say that the victim, believed to be in her 50s, sustained serious injuries.
Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.