Pedestrian rushed to trauma centre by air ambulance following Brampton crash
Published Friday, September 23, 2022 4:18PM EDT
An adult male pedestrian has been airlifted to hospital following a collision in Brampton on Friday.
The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of Bovaird Drive East and Kennedy Road North.
Peel police said the driver of a vehicle struck a man in his 40s. The victim was transported by air ambulance to a Toronto trauma centre in serious condition.
The female driver was also taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Drivers should note that northbound Kennedy is closed between Notre Dame and Bovaird as police investigate. Motorists are also being advised to use alternate routes.