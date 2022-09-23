An adult male pedestrian has been airlifted to hospital following a collision in Brampton on Friday.

The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of Bovaird Drive East and Kennedy Road North.

Peel police said the driver of a vehicle struck a man in his 40s. The victim was transported by air ambulance to a Toronto trauma centre in serious condition.

The female driver was also taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Drivers should note that northbound Kennedy is closed between Notre Dame and Bovaird as police investigate. Motorists are also being advised to use alternate routes.