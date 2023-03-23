A man has been rushed to hospital after being hit by a driver Thursday morning in North York.

The collision happened shortly after 6 a.m. near Leslie Street and Steeles Avenue East.

According to Toronto paramedics, an adult male was taken to a trauma centre with serious, potentially life-threatening, injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Southbound Leslie Street is currently closed to Equestrian Court, while northbound Leslie is blocked from Francine Drive to Steeles. The closure is expected to last three to four hours. Motorists are being advised to consider alternate routes.

Anyone with information should contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

More to come. This is a developing story.