A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the Forest Hill south area.

It happened around 7:20 a.m. at Bathurst Street and Burton Road.

One adult was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.

People are being advised to use alternate routes to avoid the area.