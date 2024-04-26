Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Forest Hill South
Published Friday, April 26, 2024 7:58AM EDT
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the Forest Hill south area.
It happened around 7:20 a.m. at Bathurst Street and Burton Road.
One adult was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.
People are being advised to use alternate routes to avoid the area.