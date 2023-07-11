A pedestrian has been transported to hospital with serious injuries after a collision in Etobicoke.

It happened near Horner Avenue and Thirtieth Street shortly before 2 p.m.

Police said one victim was transported from the scene to hospital via emergency run.

Paramedics confirmed to CP24 that the woman’s injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

The westbound lanes of Horner Avenue are closed in the area for the investigation.