Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed by the driver of a garbage truck in the city's St. Clair West Village Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of St. Clair Avenue and Winona Drive at 12:46 p.m.

An adult female pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and pronounced dead, police said in a tweet.

The driver of the garbage truck remained on scene.

Road closures on St. Clair Avenue are in effect as an investigation gets underway and expected to last several hours.

No other details were released by police.

This is a developing story. More to come.