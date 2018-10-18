Pedestrian struck and killed in Markham: YRP
A York Regional Police car is seen in this undated photo.
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Thursday, October 18, 2018 9:31AM EDT
A pedestrian is dead after they were struck by a vehicle in a residential area of Markham early on Thursday morning.
York Regional Police say they were called to the corner of Ninth Line and 14th Avenue at 5:59 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
The pedestrian was later pronounced dead.
Police said the driver involved in the collision remained at the scene.
Major Collision Bureau officers are investigating the cause of the collision.