

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A pedestrian is dead after they were struck by a vehicle in a residential area of Markham early on Thursday morning.

York Regional Police say they were called to the corner of Ninth Line and 14th Avenue at 5:59 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

The pedestrian was later pronounced dead.

Police said the driver involved in the collision remained at the scene.

Major Collision Bureau officers are investigating the cause of the collision.