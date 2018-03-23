

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A female pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle in Richmond Hill on Thursday evening remains in hospital in critical condition, police say.

The collision occurred on Yonge Street north of Highway 407 at around 5:40 p.m.

Police told CP24 on Friday morning that the victim had succumbed to her injuries, however they later said that was not the case and that the woman remains in hospital in critical condition.

Police say that the vehicle involved in the accident remained on scene.

An investigation is ongoing.