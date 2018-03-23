

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A female pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle in Richmond Hill on Thursday evening has succumbed to her injuries in hospital, police confirm.

The collision occurred on Yonge Street north of Highway 407 at around 5:40 p.m.

The pedestrian was initially rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition; however police confirmed her death to CP24 on Friday morning.

Police say that the vehicle involved in the accident remained on scene.

An investigation is ongoing.