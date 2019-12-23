

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police sources have confirmed that two pedestrians struck and killed by an alleged impaired driver in Scarborough on Sunday night were both 19 years old.

Paramedics and officers were called to the intersection of Markham Road and Progress Avenue shortly before 6:30 p.m. for a pedestrian-involved collision.

Police arrived to find two people suffering from very serious injuries and the victims were subsequently transported to hospital, where they later died.

A third victim was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

According to a police source, two brothers and one of their friends had gone for a walk to get food when they were hit by the vehicle.

The driver, police said, allegedly entered the intersection at a high rate of speed, struck a curb, lost control of the vehicle, and hit the three pedestrians.

The driver, who was also taken to hospital to be assessed, was later arrested on suspicion of impaired driving, police said.

Police have not confirmed what charges he will be facing.