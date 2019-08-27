

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A Peel Regional Police officer is facing a number of charges, including assault with a weapon, following an on-duty altercation with a supervisor last year.

Police say that the officer was suspended back on Dec. 9, 2018 after he became involved in a verbal confrontation with a supervisor which led to an assault with a weapon.

A second incident was then identified during the course of the ensuing investigation, police say.

That incident occurred on Dec. 20 when the officer was suspended. Police say that the officer was present at a car dealership in Mississauga at the time and allegedly “caused damage to the property while causing a disturbance.”

In a news release issued on Tuesday, police said that they have charged Const. Stephen Dudzinski with assault with a weapon, mischief and causing a disturbance in connection with the two incidents.

“The actions of the officer while on- and off-duty were serious and investigated as such. Our members are and will be held accountable for their actions to maintain the trust we have established with our community,” Acting Chief Ingrid Berkeley-Brown said in the release.

Dudzinski has been a member of the Peel Regional Police Service for 21 years.

He is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on Sept. 30.