

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Peel District School Board is delaying the start of its online school after thousands of students switched from in-person classes to virtual learning.

In a letter sent to families on Saturday, the school board said over 64,000 students are now enrolled in its online school, an increase of 10,000 in the last week.

“Due to this recent increase in online enrolment, we require additional time to staff online classes and reconfigure timetables to ensure an equitable and successful start for all staff and students online,” the letter reads.

Students enrolled in the PDSB Online School were supposed to connect with their teachers on Sept. 11, and classes were scheduled to begin on Monday.

However, live online classes will now begin on Sept. 21 and Sept. 22 for elementary and secondary students, respectively.

PDSB said online elementary students will be provided with online learning experiences from Sept. 14 to 18. Staff and teachers will virtually meet and welcome students on Sept. 17 or 18.

Meanwhile, online secondary students will work on a cross-circular independent inquiry project from Sept. 15. To 21. PDSB said students will receive their timetable for the quadmester by Sept. 18.

“These are truly unprecedented times, and we appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition back to school and as we navigate this new way of teaching and learning,” PDSB said.

“We remain committed to providing all students with a high-quality education, whether they are learning in person or online.”