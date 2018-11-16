

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A Peel Regional Police officer is facing three assault charges and one assault with a weapon charge in connection with two separate incidents.

Back in March 2018, Peel police said they became aware of allegations against the 19-year veteran cop. The officer was subsequently suspended with pay as per the provisions of the Police Services Act while an internal investigation was conducted.

Following a seven-month-long investigation, the officer was formally charged on Friday.

The first incident took place on May 21, 2017 in Brampton and the victims, a 44-year-old woman and a 33-year-old woman, sustained minor injuries. The second incident took place on July 23, 2017 and the 53-year-old male victim was left with minor injuries as well.

Both incidents took place while the officer was on duty, Peel police said.

“Our officers are held to a high standard in order to maintain the trust that we have worked so hard to build within our community,” Peel Regional Police Chief Jennifer Evans said in a news release issued on Friday. “Upon learning of the allegations, I immediately ordered an internal investigation into the conduct and actions of the involved officer.”

Sgt. Badal Kaushal has been released on a promise to appear in court on Dec. 17 in Brampton.