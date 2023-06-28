Two Peel Regional Police officers have suffered minor injuries while trying to contain a stolen truck in Mississauga.

Police say the incident occurred near the intersection of Rathburn and Mavis roads on Wednesday afternoon.

It is alleged that officers located a stolen Black Ram pickup truck while on patrol. The driver of the truck then allegedly used the vehicle to intentionally strike two Peel police cruisers, which sustained some damage.

Police say the driver of the truck is still outstanding. The front end of the pickup truck is damaged and has Ontario plates, which read BL56559. Police ask drivers to contact Peel authorities if they encounter this vehicle on the road.