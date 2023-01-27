

Dorcas Marfo, CP24.com





Peel police are investigating after a citizen reported seeing a male being forced into the trunk of a vehicle in Mississauga on Thursday night.

Police say the incident took place on Dundas Street near Cedarglen Gate at around 7:30 p.m.

The witness said they saw an altercation between two males who allegedly forced another male into the trunk of the vehicle.

“By the time the citizen turned around, the trunk of the vehicle was closed, and the vehicle was seen driving westbound on Dundas Street from Cedarglen Gate,” police said in a news release.

Neither the citizen nor the police can confirm if anyone was actually forced into the trunk or if the male was able to flee the area.

The vehicle is described as a dark-coloured sedan, possibly a Volkswagen Passat. The males are described as white or of middle eastern descent and in their late teens or early twenties.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are urging anyone who may have been in the area or have dashcam footage to contact police at 905-453-3311 ex.1133 or Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.