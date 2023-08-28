A Peel Regional Police officer and an adult female driver have both been transported to a trauma centre following a two-vehicle collision in Brampton on Monday night.

Police say they were called to the Bovaird Drive and Dixie Road area shortly after 9:30 p.m. for a reported collision.

A Peel police cruiser and a second vehicle collided, according to police. They did not release any further information about the circumstances leading up to the collision.

Roads in the area remain closed as police continue to investigate.