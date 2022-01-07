A police officer in Peel Region has been charged following an investigation into alleged incidents involving two people he had a relationship with.

Peel Regional Police’s Internal Affairs Bureau began their investigation into Const. Gurpreet Chohan last month after two unrelated victims reported criminal allegations about their previous relationships with the officer.

The alleged incidents occurred in Cambridge, Brampton, and Toronto between 2018 and 2021.

Police did not provide specific details on the allegations.

Chohan, who has been in the service for three years, was arrested on Dec. 28 and was charged with three counts of assault.

On Friday, police announced that they arrested Chohan again and laid additional charges against him, including assault, assault with a weapon and mischief under $5,000.

Chohan is scheduled to appear in a Brampton court in March.

Police said there will be a Police Services Act investigation following the conclusion of the court proceedings.