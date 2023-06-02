Warning: This story contains sensitive content. If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health there are a number of ways to get help, including by calling Talk Suicide Canada at 1-833-456-4566 any time or text 45645 between 4 p.m. and midnight ET. A list of local crisis centres is also available here.

Peel Regional Police have released a video that includes body-camera footage showing the moment their officers saved a man who was thinking of ending his life from the roof of a building in Mississauga last summer.

The incident happened on July 26, 2022. Police said Const. Martin Boreczek, Carl Mullings and Raymond Yousef were dispatched to a highrise building under construction after receiving a call about an individual in distress.

In the video, the three officers are seen rushing toward the building and quickly climbing 57 flights of stairs and construction obstacles to reach the roof.

As they reach the top, a man is seen standing on the edge.

At a distance, one of the officers is heard saying, "Take a step back, man. Just come back over here. We can talk."

The officers commence a dialogue with the man, asking him to take a seat. The man complies.

"Can you turn and face us, buddy?" one officer asks the man. The officers slowly close the distance between them and the man.

"I'm gonna come up nice and slow. All I'm going to do is I'm going to pull the barricade back just a little bit, okay? And I'm not gonna back right up," an officer says.

The clip jumps to when the officer is urging the man to take his hand.

"We're here to help you, man," the officer says.

Shortly, the video shows the man holding the officer's hand as he pulls him into safety.

An officer is seen comforting the man as he cries onto his shoulder. "It's all good, buddy," the officer says.

Now safely on the ground, one officer tells the man that he will come and talk to him at the hospital.

"This is not the solution," the officer says. "We can work this out, alright, brother?"

Police said the man was later connected to wrap-around support services and resources.

The video was released on Friday after the three officers were awarded the AXON Jack Cover Medal of Heroism.

The award honours individuals for de-escalating high-stress, high-risk incidents in an emphatic and compassionate manner.

Chief Nishan Duraiappah said in a statement that he was proud of his officers.

"This recognition of their professionalism and poise in a highly dynamic situation highlights their great work and is a reflection the selfless response by our officers throughout Peel Region every day," Duraiappah said.

"Stories like this remind us of the tremendous risks that our frontline officers accept in their commitment to keeping our communities safe. Our officers' dedication to helping our most vulnerable is making a difference and is rightfully being recognized year-after-year."