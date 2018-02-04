

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The Peel Regional Police Service has scored almost $800,000 in cash seized from luggage at Pearson Airport but the department’s big payday won’t come for another seven years.

According to the police service, on April 19, 2017, a woman travelling on an Air Canada flight from Pearson Airport to Vancouver checked a bag, which was later deemed to be suspicious after a mandatory security screening.

The bag was removed from the flight but the woman was permitted to travel on to Vancouver.

When the luggage was inspected, officials found $797,790 inside. The money was seized and the owner of the bag was questioned by police in the Vancouver area.

According to Peel police, the woman claimed she did not know what was inside the bag.

Police said despite the fact that they believe the woman was likely involved in criminal activity and the cash found in the bag was property that was obtained by crime, no criminal charges have been laid.

Peel police said investigators did their due diligence in trying to locate the rightful owner of the money but no one has come forward to claim it.

The money will now be transferred to the police services board but speaking at the last board meeting, Peel Police Chief Jennifer Evans said the funds can’t be used for another seven years in case someone comes forward to claim the cash.