Police in Peel Region have released surveillance video of a suspect who attempted to cover a woman’s head with a bag and violently assaulted her in Brampton on Thursday evening.

It happened at approximately 6:35 p.m. as the woman was walking in the area of Higgins Crescent and Parkside Drive.

Surveillance video released by police Friday night appears to show a woman walking on a residential sidewalk as an unknown man follows.

The woman appears to look behind at the man several times before he catches up with her. As she attempts to get away, she is cut off and a struggle ensues as the suspect is seen trying to put a bag over her head.

PUBLIC SAFETY ADVISORY:



Peel Regional Police is asking for extra vigilance after a woman was attacked in the area of Charolais Boulevard and McLaughlin Road South in Brampton.



For more information, please visit our website https://t.co/TF0YaPkTrF pic.twitter.com/EV2bnPSqvt — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) December 3, 2022

Once the woman is able to break away from the suspect, he appears to strike her at least two times in the head before fleeing the scene.

Police said the victim did not sustain any serious physical injuries.

As a result of the seemingly random attack, Peel police are asking the public to be “extra vigilant” and report any suspicious behavior as they work to identify a suspect.

The suspect is described by police as standing six-foot-one and was wearing a light-coloured hoodie and dark sweatpants at the time of the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the assault to contact them or Crime Stoppers.