Officials in Peel Region are asking the Ontario government to move their area to the red zone of its reopening framework if case counts remain low when the stay-at-home order is lifted.

The Region Council of Peel voted unanimously on Thursday to support a motion by the mayors of Mississauga, Caledon and Brampton that recommends the region be allowed to skip the grey zone, the most restrictive category in the colour-coded framework for COVID-19 restrictions, and reopen in the red category to permit more businesses to open their doors.

In the red-control zone, indoor gatherings of up to five people and outdoor gatherings with up to 25 people, as well as indoor religious ceremonies, weddings and funeral services at 30 per cent capacity, would be permitted. Restaurants, bars, gyms and recreational facilities would also be allowed to reopen with capacity limits. Retail and most personal care services would also be authorized to reopen.

Officials proposed that the weekly incidence rate must remain below 100 cases per 100,000 by for Peel to join the red zone. The region is currently averaging 88 cases per 100,000.

The motion also has to be backed by the region's medical officer of health, Dr. Lawrence Loh, who advises the province.

Toronto, Peel Region, and North Bay-Parry Sound are expected to be added back to the framework on March 9. It was delayed after the province extended the stay-at-home order in those three regions until March 8.

The motion comes a day after Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie said during a news conference that she will strongly advocate for her city to be placed into the red zone.

"I am so proud of what we have accomplished, and we can't risk what we have achieved. Let's continue doing the same thing that got us here, remaining vigilant so that our numbers continue to go down even further," Crombie said during the news conference.

When asked about the matter, Dr. Loh said he does not have a specific position at this time.

"I would say I share the hope and optimism, but I am required by my mandate and my professional responsibilities to make sure that I'm monitoring the trends and then rendering an opinion at the point where we will be reassessing," he said.