Schools in Peel Region will switch to remote-only instruction as of tomorrow.

Peel Region’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Lawrence Loh has used his discretionary powers under Section 22 of the Health Protection and Promotion Act to issue an order requiring the closure of all schools in Brampton, Caledon and Mississauga for in-person learning as of April 6.

The order will remain in effect for at least two weeks, meaning schools will not be able to reopen until after the delayed March break now scheduled for next week.

The moves comes just days after Education Minister Stephen Lecce told reporters that the Ford government had no plans to close schools amid surging COVID-19 case numbers and would instead have students return to “elevated” infection prevention and control measures and asymptomatic testing following the break.

“This closure is a necessary step to protect staff and students in Peel Region,” Loh said in a news release. “With increasing case counts and the presence of variants of concern, we need to break chains of transmission and keep our schools safe. I know this will be challenging for parents to navigate and we appreciate all the sacrifices parents continue to make as we continue to fight COVID-19 in our community.”

Childcare centres will remain open

Children under six years of age who are not attending school will be able to continue to attend licenced childcare programs in Peel Region during the closure period but Peel Public Health says that children who are attending school will not be able to attend childcare centres or day camps so long as the order is in effect.

The decision to close schools in Peel comes as COVID-19 case counts continue to surge, putting increasing pressure on an already overburdened healthcare system.

In an interview with CP24 following the announcement, Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie conceded that the closure will be “challenging for many parents and frustrating for many teachers” but she said that it is the “right thing to do.”

She said that Peel Region is now “at the same level of case counts” as it was at the peak of the second wave in January and that hospitalizations are doubling every two weeks.

“Dr. Loh thinks the right thing to do is to really reduce the risk of transmission right now so schools is the first and I am letting you know that he is also looking at different and other restrictive measures as well,” she said.

Ministry officials have consistently contended that schools are safe but Ontario Science Table Co-Chair Dr. Adalsteinn Brown did tell reporters last week that “once infection takes off in the community the schools amplify it.”

In a statement issued following Loh’s announcement, a spokesperson for Lecce said that the Ford government’s “firm belief” is that schools across the province should be open for in-person learning.

“Due to our strong infection prevention measures, 99% of students and staff have no active cases of COVID-19, however we must remain vigilant and keep our guard up in order to keep schools safe and open,” the spokesperson said.

There are currently 63 individual schools across the province that have already had to temporarily move to remote-only instruction due to COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the school year, there have been more than 13,000 school-related cases of COVID-19 reported.