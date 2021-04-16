Starting next week, Peel Region will be running round-trip shuttle buses for those getting their COVID-19 vaccines in Mississauga.

As of Monday, a shuttle bus will be providing non-stop service from Mississauga’s City Centre Transit Terminal to the city's largest vaccine clinic at Paramount Fine Foods Centre Sportsplex.

The shuttle will be operated by Mississauga’s transit system MiWay, as part of Peel Region’s Transportation Assistance Program.

The shuttle will run roughly every 40 minutes between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m, seven days a week, coinciding with the clinic’s operating hours.

A MiWay fare, $4 cash or $3.10 with PRESTO for adults, is required to ride the shuttle.

The three-week pilot project will run from April 19 until May 9, and could be extended.

Eligible residents must book an appointment to receive a vaccine.

As of noon on Friday, 336,133 doses of vaccine have been administered in Peel. Two doses of vaccines currently being administered in Ontario are needed for full immunization.

To date, nearly 25,000 residents in Peel have been fully vaccinated.