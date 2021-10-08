A police force in Ontario has released 911 audio after a man called the emergency line to report he had to go pee while stuck in traffic.

Peel Regional Police released the audio on Friday to remind people about the proper uses of dialling 911.

When the 38-second call begins, the operator asks the man if he needs police, fire or ambulance.

He first says he needs an ambulance, but then tells the operator he actually needs police.

"The thing is I have to pee and these guy are not moving," the caller tells the operator.

"This is your emergency?" the operator responds. "That you have to pee? And how are the police going to help you urinate?"