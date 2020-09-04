

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





People who attended two church events in Toronto and Vaughan last month may have been exposed to COVID-19, local public health officials say.

In a news release Friday night, Toronto Public Health (TPH) and York Region Public Health (YRPH) said several people who attended Miracle Arena for All Nations events at 20 Milvan Drive in North York and 10800 Weston Road in Vaughan on Aug. 16 were contagious with the virus.

Health officials said 15 people across the GTA who tested positive for COVID-19 have since been traced back to both events.

“Anyone who attended these, or other events related to this church, is advised to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms until Friday, September 18, as there may be others in the group who were contagious,” TPH and YRPH said in a joint statement.

The local health units said they have followed up with all known close contacts, and the church is notifying members about the possible exposure.

Meanwhile, the church is working with both public health units to ensure all protocols are in place, including wearing masks, practicing physical distancing, maintaining contact logs, and ensuring infection prevention and control measures are followed.

Toronto Public Health reported 43 new cases on Friday, while York Region recorded 22 new infections.