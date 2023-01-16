A permanent memorial in honour of the five people killed in a deadly shooting rampage inside a Vaughan condominium last month could be in the works.

Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca says that he intends to submit a joint member’s resolution at a council meeting on Tuesday, which would direct staff to begin work on creating a memorial to the victims through the city’s existing tree and bench dedication program.

At this point few details are known about what form the memorial may ultimately take, however Del Duca said that the city would “host an unveiling at a time to be determined.”

“We are a city united in our grief. Vaughan will never forget the tragic loss of Rita Camilleri, Vittorio Panza, Russell Manock, Helen ‘Lorraine’ Manock and Naveed Dada, nor the heinous injury of Doreen Di Nino during this shooting rampage. Our proposed memorial will honour their memories and ensure they are never forgotten,” Del Duca said in a statement.

The shooting at the condominium building at 9325 Jane St., just north of Rutherford Road, occurred shortly after 7 p.m. on Dec. 18.

The gunman, 73-year-old Francesco Villi, killed three condo board members and two of their spouses before he was ultimately shot dead by police.

Neighbours later told CP24 that Villia was in some sort of dispute with the condo board at the time.

In his statement, Del Duca said that he “like so many Vaughan residents” was “shaken” by the “unspeakable tragedy” and wants to do his part to ensure the victims aren’t’ forgotten.

He also pointed out that the council vote to create a memorial would come on the one-month anniversary of the shooting.