A person is in critical condition following a crash in Etobicoke Friday afternoon, according to Peel paramedics.

Toronto police responded to reports of a collision involving a motorcycle in the area of Warwood and Burnhamthorpe roads shortly after 1:30 p.m.

It is unknown how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

Peel Paramedics also responded to the collision as it's in their jurisdiction.

Paramedics say a person was transported to a trauma centre in critical condition.

It is unclear if the person was driving the motorcycle.

No other injuries have been reported.

Police say all the individuals involved in the collision remained at the scene.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing news story.