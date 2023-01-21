Peel police are asking for the public’s help to locate a ‘person of interest’ wanted in a Brampton shooting investigation.

The incident happened on Friday at around 9:45 a.m. in the area of Candy Crescent and Major William Sharpe Drive, which is east of Chinguacousy Road and north of Queen Street West.

Peel Regional Police said an officer arrived at the scene shortly before 10 a.m. and found a woman who had been shot.

Police said she was conscious and breathing when she was found. The victim was taken to a trauma centre with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators said they believe the suspect fled in a navy blue, four-door sedan.

Police have identified a person of interest in relation to this incident and are urging him to contact police. Orane Byron, 40, is associated to a 2013 grey Hyundai Elantra with the license plate CXTV527.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact investigators from Peel police’s 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 2233 or the Intimate Partner Violence Unit at extension 4990, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.

With files from CP24’s Joshua Freeman.