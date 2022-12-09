A security breach linked to Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine portal exposed the personal information of approximately 360,000 people in the province.

Those who are impacted will start receiving email notices on Friday if their personal information was part of this breach.

“In over 95 per cent of cases, only names and/or phone numbers were impacted,” Ontario’s Ministry of Public and Business Service Delivery said in a statement on Friday.

On Nov. 16, 2021, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) launched an investigation after reports surfaced of spam text messages received by individuals who scheduled appointments or accessed vaccine certificates through the COVID-19 immunization system.

Since then, investigators have been working towards determining the scale and impact of the breach.

A week later, two people were charged – one of the individuals was a government employee.

Twenty-one-year-old Gloucester resident Ayoub Sayid and 22-year-old Rahim Abdu from Vaudreuil-Dorio were both charged with Unauthorized Use of a Computer contrary to s. 342.1(1)(c) of the Criminal Code.

“Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine booking system is regularly monitored and tested as part of the Ministry of Health’s cyber security protocols and we remain confident that the booking system continues to be a safe and secure tool for Ontarians to use,” the minister said.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Katherine DeClerq.