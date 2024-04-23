A personal support worker in Oakville has been charged with assault after the family of a youth contacted police following a series of recent incidents.

The alleged assaults happened at the victim’s home while they were in the care of the accused, Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) said in a news release.

Police said that they launched an investigation into the complaint earlier this month.

On April 19, 2024, Parmjit Kaur Uppal, 45, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and one count of assault causing bodily harm.

The accused, who was an employee of Paramed Home Health Care, was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and have released a photo of Uppal.

Anyone with information or anyone who has been victimized is asked to contact the HRPS’s Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit at 905-825-4777, ext. 8970, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.